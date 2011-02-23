dnp Expands Reach In US

by Derek Dellinger

dnp denmark has helped to push the potential of front projection technology with their Supernova line of screens, but with the opening of a US distribution center in San Diego, the company is hoping to push aside the perception that its technology is costly outside their home market.

dnp's new distribution center has greatly reduced lead times in the US.



All products previously shipped from Denmark, but an increased demand for Supernova screens led the company to see potential in an expanded US presence.

“Having product stocked in the U.S. is a huge benefit,” said dnp chief US executive, Manfred Freiberger. “Our lead times have been significantly reduced on our most popular Supernova products—in some cases by as much as two weeks. Orders are now shipped typically within two days.”

But reduced lead times aren’t the only benefit US customers can expect to see, according to US sales and marketing manager, Jesse Walsh.

“With our increase in sales and reduced shipping cost we were able to lower prices significantly on our new Supernova 23-23 material, up to 35 percent on some products,” Walsh said. “This has made a huge difference in the market’s perception that Supernova was an expensive product. We are now priced within the expectations of the US customer, without sacrificing the quality and performance that Supernova is known for.”

According to the company, Supernova screens are designed specifically for brightly-lit rooms, offering seven times the contrast and double the image brightness compared to standard front screens. dnp claims that their Supernova screens are virtually unaffected by diffused ambient light.

In addition to the new distribution facility, dnp maintains a sales office in Irvine, CA.