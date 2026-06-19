Neat Unveils All-in-One 32-Inch touchscreen

Neat has unveiled its new Neat Board 32 and Neat Pad Pro. Running on the Neat OS, now built on Android 15, these devices deliver simplicity, intelligence, and flexibility.

[By the Numbers: May We Live in Interesting Times]

“Enterprises are moving past simple video connectivity and demanding secure, highly intelligent workspaces,” said Javed Khan, CEO of Neat. “Neat is defining a new hardware standard for the AI era. Products like our Neat Board 32 and Neat Pad Pro exemplify an architecture designed to eliminate legacy complexity and transform passive meeting rooms into proactive, intelligent environments.

Neat Board 32 is an all-in-one 32-inch touchscreen purpose-built for small spaces, focus rooms, and personal desks. It integrates a wide-angle camera, beamforming microphones, immersive audio, and an anti-glare touch screen for effortless collaboration without installation complexity. Neat Board 32 is certified for Google Meet and certification is in progress with Zoom, with additional experiences built on MDEP coming soon.

Neat Pad Pro is an intelligent 10-inch touchscreen meeting controller or scheduling display designed to bring greater clarity and efficiency to every meeting room. It features intelligent audio processing and built-in microphones to function as an additional listening point in larger spaces; it offers effortless control and deployment simplicity. Neat Pad Pro has certification in progress with Zoom, and is certified as a controller for Google Meet and Neat Open (with scheduling for both modes through third-party applications), with support for other experiences built on MDEP coming soon.