Young Living Deploys Crestron Solutions to Improve Employee Experiences

Young Living is helping people experience real wellness and create lasting abundance through the transformative power of essential oils. Their brand-new five-story, state-of-the-art global headquarters in Lehi, UT is home to nearly 1,000 employees and features a botanical atrium, two immersive skylights, and a three-story waterfall that creates a calming oasis for everyone who enters the building.

The Challenge

With so many companies opening headquarters in Lehi, Young Living wanted its space to stand out. In addition to embodying its founder’s vision, it wanted the space to provide an advanced collaboration and communications hub that would help foster creativity among the staff and could easily grow with them as needs change.

The Solution

To outfit the new office space with the most intuitive workplace technology, Young Living worked closely with Joey Rooker, AV/IT Associate at BNA Consulting and his team. They identified Crestron as the best choice to provide solutions that would meet the requirements of the many different types of meeting spaces.

“Crestron provided Young Living with a diverse portfolio of manageable and easy-to-use solutions that have revolutionized the overall experience across all of our offices," said John Allison, Young Living's AV security systems engineer manager.

The Technology

Allison worked closely with Rooker and his team to deploy Crestron technology throughout the office. “With over 200 conference rooms varying in size, we needed to standardize on technology platforms that were flexible and scalable. That led us to Crestron,” explained Allison.

Inside the larger conference rooms, Crestron AirMedia 2.0 wireless presentation technology and DigitalMedia AV distribution technology elevate and simplify the presentation experience. Small- and medium-size meeting spaces are standardized on the Crestron Flex UC platform, which enables staff to conference and collaborate with one touch. Young Living staff also enjoy the versatility and video and audio quality of Crestron Mercury, deployed in more than 60 spaces across the facility.

“Crestron Flex was such a success at our headquarters that we decided to deploy them in our international offices, as well,” said Allison. “It has really provided us with a user-friendly device that everyone in our office enjoys.”

To keep both visitors and employees engaged and informed as they move about the building, Young Living has also standardized on DM NVX AV-over-IP technology to distribute corporate communications and stream live events to displays in common spaces.

Crestron room scheduling touch screens are mounted outside each meeting room, providing Young Living staff with a clear indication of room status. With the ability to pair natively with their existing scheduling platform, staff can easily book meetings on the spot, or in advance from their laptop or mobile device.

The Results

Crestron has provided Young Living staff with scalable intelligent technology platforms they can depend on to make their days easier, more productive and collaborative, according to the company.

“With Crestron serving as the platform for our technology infrastructure, we’re able to easily manage, monitor, and control all of our devices at any time and ensure that all of our meeting spaces are equipped and ready to go when needed,” concluded Allison.