Yorktel Launches Subsidiary Focused on Telehealth Communications

Yorktel is spinning off its healthcare practice to form a new company, Caregility. Caregility will be comprised of Yorktel’s entire healthcare practice team and focus on enabling end-to-end virtual care and communication solutions to the healthcare industry. Both Caregility and Yorktel will be separate subsidiaries of YTC Holdings.

“We are proud of what Yorktel has accomplished in the development of UHE, our telehealth platform, and its associated applications and solutions,” said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Yorktel and Caregility. “Our initial investments enabled us to establish a robust product road map, and we are excited to see where we can take the line of business. With that in mind, management decided this was the perfect time to move the healthcare practice into a separate organization and seek additional investment. This new investment will allow us to expand our development team, enhance our support infrastructure, and pursue healthcare focused sales and marketing efforts.”

Caregility has developed a platform with a suite of software and related services which is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) business model to better serve its healthcare customer base. The new business structure has Caregility leveraging and extending Yorktel’s incumbent healthcare expertise, while enabling Yorktel to focus on growing its closely-knit set of AV, IT, and collaboration solutions.

From left: Mike Brandofino, president and COO of Caregility; Ron Gaboury, CEO of Yorktel and Caregility; Ken Scaturro, President and COO of Yorktel (Image credit: Yorktel)

Gaboury will be CEO of the entire organization, working with each subsidiaries’ leadership team to direct company strategy and business objectives while monitoring overall corporate performance.

Michael Brandofino, former COO of Yorktel, has been named president and COO of Caregility, while Ken Scaturro, current CRO of Yorktel, has been named president and COO of Yorktel.

“For the past several years, we’ve had the privilege of working with healthcare organizations who are pioneers in the telehealth industry,” Brandofino concluded. “This is a very exciting time to be in this industry and I’m looking forward to leading the Caregility team towards helping healthcare providers with their mission of providing quality care and enhanced patient outcomes.”