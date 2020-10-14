Yamaha UC, Barco Partner on Conferencing Solutions

Yamaha Unified Communications (UC) has added Barco to its Strategic Partner Program to drive high-quality conferencing through the combination of solutions and API flexibilities. Through the partnership, Yamaha’s YVC-200 Portable USB and Bluetooth Speakerphone, YVC-330 USB and Bluetooth Speakerphone, and YVC-1000 Mic and Speaker System are certified to work with Barco ClickShare Wireless Conference devices for a seamless Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) room experience.

“The best digital collaboration tools are fluid and adaptable, bridging the gap between users so they can connect from anywhere and with any device,” said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha UC. “Yamaha UC’s growing list of partnerships ensures collaboration across all the major communication platforms is simple and effective. Barco's wireless conferencing solutions deliver a streamlined experience that brings teams together anywhere in the world. With this partnership, users can choose the solution they need, plug it in, and join the meeting with no fuss and audio that sounds as good as face to face.”

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

Yamaha YVC Series speakerphones leverage Yamaha sound technologies to deliver full-range audio for smooth and clear conversations. Barco’s ClickShare Wireless Conference range of products work seamlessly with these conferencing solutions as well as the user’s display and camera setup without the hassle of physically connecting devices using cables and adapters. Both Yamaha UC solutions and Barco ClickShare operate with all current UC platforms.

“Our partnership with Yamaha brings customers unrivaled audio quality and unique simplicity in hybrid meetings,” said Dave Fitzgerald, vice president, Global Alliances at Barco. “Our easy-to-use, agnostic wireless conferencing solution was tested and confirmed to work seamlessly with the best-in-class audio solutions from Yamaha. Together, these solutions create an engaging meeting experience for in-room and remote participants that is just as natural as any face-to-face meeting.”

Yamaha UC and Barco ClickShare Conferencing offer device configurations to suit a customer’s room size, group size, and collaboration needs. For small meeting rooms with up to four people, the YVC-200 and ClickShare CX-20 enable natural and reliable communication. Meeting rooms with four to 10 people will benefit from the YVC-330, which features Yamaha’s SoundCap technology to eliminate background noise, and ClickShare CX-30 with touch back, annotation, and blackboarding capabilities. In addition, two YVC-330s can be daisy-chained to cover up to 16 participants. Large meeting spaces where up to 40 people can gather will require the YVC-1000’s separate microphone and speaker system along with ClickShare CX-50’s superior AV quality driving multi-content sharing.