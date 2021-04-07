Yamaha UC Adds Tabletop Mic to ADECIA Family

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications has added the RM-TT wired tabletop array microphone as a new option to ADECIA, a complete family of communications solutions for meetings and learning spaces.

The What Else: The ADECIA tabletop solution, like the ADECIA Ceiling System, integrates the RM-CR remote conference processor, VXL1-16P Dante/PoE-compatible line array speaker, and SWR2311P-10G Yamaha's PoE network switch.

Included within the ADECIA solution family, the new offering features the same setup and auto configuration features available through the RM-CR audio processor. Installation of the wired tabletop microphones is done through a LAN cable to the PoE switch. Up to eight microphone pods (four microphones per pod) can be added for scalability.

When the RM-CR processor and RM-TT tabletop microphones are combined, the voice tracking function automatically selects the microphone closest to the person speaking for optimal voice capture. For example, a meeting participant who is moving from the conference table to a whiteboard or interactive display in the room can ensure that their voice will be captured and delivered to the far end. In a classroom, the microphones can be set up around the room to capture every student as well as the teacher who may be presenting lessons from different areas or checking on individual progress or questions. The technology also allows installers to dictate each microphone pod's directional mode for customized room capture. Available mic options include unidirectional, super-cardioid, hyper-cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional, or toroidal.

The complete solution automatically detects all components of the system and configures them to be optimized for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four steps.

"With the hybrid style of working and learning now becoming commonplace, high-quality conferencing systems are more vital than ever to ensure a seamless and engaging communication experience," said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha UC. "With the additional option of Yamaha's RM-TT tabletop microphone, users have more flexibility to customize ADECIA to their use case."

The Bottom Line: The RM-TT features all of Yamaha's sound technologies, including automatic voice tracking, auto gain control, adaptive echo cancellation, noise reduction, and reverberation suppression in a low-profile form factor. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, the system is well suited for a variety of enterprise or meeting spaces and classrooms.

The ADECIA tabletop model, including RM-TT, will be available in summer 2021. The ADECIA ceiling solution is now shipping.