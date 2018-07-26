Yamaha CL/QL V5.0 Brings New Features, Expandability

The What: Yamaha Professional Audio has released Version 5.0 for Yamaha CL and QL Digital Audio Consoles.

The What Else: In addition to support for more Dante devices, the V5.0 update adds to the consoles’ growing set of tools. The Portico 5045 Primary Source Enhancer by Rupert Neve Designs is now available in the Premium Rack. This device makes it easier to control background noise from microphone sources while enhancing clarity and increasing feedback margin, and is a valuable tool for houses of worship, stadiums, performance halls, and any other venue where feedback must be carefully controlled. Individual Fade Time functionality allows different fade times to be set for each fader, an important feature for users who need complex fader control, especially for musicals and other theatrical applications. Dante devices newly supported by V5.0 Future updates will provide support for other Dante devices.

“Yamaha CL and QL console updates continually contribute to a wide range of applications such as live music, corporate events, broadcast, and theater,” said Marc Lopez, director of marketing, Commercial Audio products. “And now, the Version 5.0 update not only adds new functionality, but through close collaboration with third parties, also provides connectivity with more Dante devices.”

The Bottom Line: This no-charge update is designed to provide enhanced convenience, new features, and expandability. V5.0 for the Yamaha and CL and QL Digital Audio Consoles is available via download at www.yamahaca.com.