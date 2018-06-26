Yamaha Professional Audio Adds Two to CIS Team

Yamaha Professional Audio has announced two additional appointments to its Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) team as the group continues its expansion.

Phil Sanchez

Phil Sanchez has been appointed to the position of market development specialist. A veteran of the musical instrument and professional audio industries, Sanchez has held roles in marketing communications, product development, and product management most recently with Harman Pro and QSC.

“Phil’s knowledge of the commercial audio market will be a great asset to the team,” said Marc Lopez, director of marketing, Commercial Audio products. “His technical writing expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our CIS message to customers.”

Tres Cozad

Tres Cozad has been hired as technical marketing specialist for CIS product training, demos, and day-to-day customer support. Prior to joining the team, he served as a technical director for a large, two campus faith-based congregation where he managed and designed an AVL package for the 27,000 square foot building’s refurbishment. Cozad also facilitated an upgrade from an analog audio system to a cross-campus Dante audio system. He also spent several years as a tour sound engineer with Christian recording artists including Sixteen Cities, Remy Drive, John Reuben, Silverline, madeAvail, among others.

“Tres’ background in the installation, tour sound, and worship markets will provide the CIS team the additional support required as we expand this very instrumental market,” said Lopez.

Sanchez is based at the company’s Buena Park headquarters and Cozad is based in a suburb of Annapolis, Maryland.