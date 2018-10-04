Yamaha Pro Audio Taps Dobbs Stanford as Representative

Yamaha Corporation of America, Professional Audio division, has appointed of Dobbs Stanford as the representative for Yamaha Commercial Audio and NEXO products in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and western Tennessee effective Oct. 1. In addition, the firm will distribute the well-known and fast-growing Yamaha Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) product line in the same territory.

Dobbs Stanford will rep Yamaha Commercial Audio and NEXO products

“Dobbs Stanford is one of the country’s very best representation firms and we are delighted to welcome them to Yamaha and NEXO,” said Paul Furtkamp, director of sales, commercial audio and NEXO products. “Working in close partnership with our own district managers, we expect that this powerful team methodology will yield even greater results for us in the south central U.S.”

This approach to the market will focus solely upon the commercial channel and Dobbs Stanford will represent an array of Yamaha and NEXO products including: Yamaha Installation Series speakers; Yamaha amplifiers; Yamaha portable pro audio products; the full line of NEXO speaker systems; Yamaha network switches, and the thriving Yamaha CIS product lineup. Yamaha commercial audio mixing systems such as the RIVAGE, CL, and QL Series will continue to be represented solely by the Professional Audio Division’s district managers.

“Yamaha’s excellent technology and execution has taken the company to the top of every market they have addressed,” said Brian Adams, VP of Dobbs Stanford’s Professional Products division. “Dobbs Stanford is excited to represent the Yamaha Professional Audio Division.”

“Dobbs Stanford has always worked to represent companies that provide excellent service and profitable brands for our dealers,” said Fred Dobbs, president, founder, and owner of the company. “I’m certain that Yamaha and NEXO will prove to be a perfect fit for both our team and our dealers as the marquee for professional audio products of the future.”