Yamaha Pro Audio Consolidates Training Under 'Audioversity' Initiative

Training seminars conducted by Yamaha Professional Audio sales subsidiaries around the world will consolidate under a new “Audioversity” banner and be expanded upon for even greater reach and effectiveness. More than 80 specialists at 19 regional offices around the world are available 24/7 to provide education and training for customers matched to their specific locations.

Yamaha product specialists are also dispatched to dealers and event venues to conduct seminars that focus on practical training. More recently, a great deal of effort has been focused on providing web-based online seminars. Through these types of activities, the company said it has reached approximately 100,000 people in more than 50 countries.

In recent years, the Yamaha Professional Audio product lineup has grown to cover digital audio networks and commercial installations in addition to live sound, broadcast, and production applications. Because of this growth, Yamaha is in contact with a broader range of users as products and solutions evolve and diversify, placing unprecedented importance on education and training activities.

“With the breathtaking pace of change in the pro audio world, manufacturers have a responsibility to do much more than simply release new products,” said Yoshi Tsugawa, general manager, Yamaha Pro Audio division Japan. “Through our Audioversity initiative, we will be able to provide ongoing added value for the systems our customers need and depend on and, hopefully, in cooperation with everyone involved in the pro audio industry play a role in driving the industry forward into the future.”

“Yamaha training seminars have been an invaluable tool at Southeast Christian Church that has advanced our knowledge of not only consoles, but the entire Yamaha ecosystem,” said Paul Holladay, technical director, Southeast Christian Church (USA). “Our audio engineers who might be new to Yamaha gained a quick proficiency that has allowed them to excel in providing an exceptional worship experience. These training seminars have also empowered our seasoned veterans with new tools and features that elevate their already remarkable skills. Through Yamaha, we have been able to take full advantage of our investment throughout our many campuses.”

"Yamaha trainers have a wealth of knowledge on the product line, and really highlight some of the unique features of the company’s product,” said Pete O’Neil, director of Diversified AVE Engineering West (USA). They also conducted a deep dive on DSP programming with our field engineering team. The Yamaha training has helped us successfully implement systems in two US major league stadium venues and continues to reinforce our support of the Yamaha digital console line. The quality of the training efforts and responsiveness is greatly appreciated from the integrators perspective.”