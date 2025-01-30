Yamaha Is Transforming Audio System Planning and Design for AV/IT Pros

Yamaha launched ProVisionaire Plan, the latest addition to the ProVisionaire suite of sound system management software. Developed to meet the needs of IT systems integrators, Pro AV integrators, VARs/VADs, and end users in corporate and educational markets, the web-based ProVisionaire Plan simplifies audio system planning and design. It removes users' need for acoustic expertise and delivers professional design results. By recommending the optimal products and streamlining the audio solution planning process, it enhances efficiency and strengthens proposal development.

“ProVisionaire Plan automates the step-by-step design, on-site acoustic phases, management, and operation for any Yamaha ADECIA projects, from system configuration to calibration,” commented Sotaro Nishida, VP of business solutions, Yamaha Corporation of America. “It significantly reduces the workload for proposal preparation and removes barriers for non-audio experts.”

The ProVisionaire software suite creates, manages, and operates sound systems for Yamaha Pro Audio products and complements the ADECIA product line. Users can effortlessly design a system by automatically selecting and configuring ADECIA components, including RM series microphones, PoE ceiling and array speakers, network switches, and remote conference processors. By simply inputting details such as room dimensions, a system can be created with reduced design time. ProVisionaire Plan will expand to support additional Yamaha products in the future.

It provides tools for creating customized sound setups tailored to various applications, ranging from entertainment and events to corporate and Pro AV installations. The ProVisionaire software suite is user-friendly, making complex audio configurations accessible even to those without extensive technical expertise and no knowledge of acoustics.

Via the intuitive web browser, users input room dimensions, specify device requirements, set noise sources, define the sound collection area, identify obstacles, and any other owner requests. From these inputs, the ProVisionaire Plan software automatically generates equipment selections and optimally positions them, visualizing results in a 3D model, coverage area, and installation design. This view also ensures that end-users can clearly visualize the systems they are investing in.

ProVisionaire Plan integrates with PV Cloud and collects and uses data generated during system design to automate specific tasks. Remote monitoring capabilities allow users to oversee and manage audio systems anywhere they have internet access. Adding to the collaboration of this new solution, Yamaha’s dedicated Spatial Acoustic Group in Japan, renowned for designing the acoustics of hundreds of spaces worldwide, brings unparalleled expertise in audio equipment and design to the development of ProVisionaire Plan.