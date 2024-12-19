Cloud Power: Wheels Not Included

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) recently launched an advanced iteration of our virtual cloud control room designed to mirror the functionality of a traditional production truck. The motivation behind our Virtual Truck was simple yet profound: When clients rent a mobile production truck, they’re not just renting equipment, they’re securing a complete production package that includes everything from cameras and comms to the truck’s switching, routing, and audio mixing systems.

This all-inclusive model has dominated the industry since the 1960s, and it became clear that emulating this model through cloud technology could be transformative. So, why transition from a conventional mobile production truck to a virtual truck? The primary driver is cost.

Operating a mobile production truck is not just expensive—it can be a financial burden. Between the gear and the truck, you’re looking at substantial capital expenses. There’s also continual maintenance and the cost of transporting the crew to the production site. It's no wonder why ASG and other companies are embracing virtual production solutions.

Virtual Truck tackles these costs head-on by eliminating not just the physical truck’s expenses, but also the greenhouse gas emissions associated with transporting the truck and its crew. With Virtual Truck, operators can be based in a centralized location or work entirely remotely from their homes. This flexibility presents numerous advantages.

For instance, if travel costs are significantly reduced, you can reallocate that budget to hire top-tier talent. Instead of investing 20% of your budget on travel, you could use that same amount to bring in exceptional crew members and technical directors. And by reducing travel time, operators can spend more time working and less time on the road, boosting productivity and production quality.

Howdy, Partners

The sophistication of today’s cloud-based production technologies ensures that you’re not sacrificing functionality. Our biggest design challenge was making it simple for users to integrate contribution elements—essentially bringing cameras, comms, and audio from the venue to feed encoders that feed content to the cloud. To address this, we partnered with specialized companies that excel in contribution services, which allows us to seamlessly integrate on-site contribution into Virtual Truck.

Historically, cloud production was focused on installing permanent setups fed from fixed venues. With REMI, all the operators, even if remote, generally must be in one place. Thanks to the on-site contribution model of Virtual Truck, operators can be in one place or work from whatever location works best for the content creator.

Virtual production removes the capital expense of maintaining a physical truck or permanent control room. Although on-site talent such as camera operators will still need to be present, the entire backend of the production can now be done remotely.

ASG’s Virtual Truck uses the cloud to provide the functionality of a traditional production truck. (Image credit: ASG)

One of the great things about Virtual Truck is that it opens the door to a broad range of partnerships. Companies that already provide contribution encoders, camera packages, and flypacks can all become integral parts of the virtual production ecosystem. This inclusivity is crucial because it allows us to leverage our long-standing relationships with equipment rental companies and production experts. At ASG, we believe strongly in fostering partnerships rather than competing with our clients.

This is a critical part of the ecosystem and is transforming the use of the cloud for live production. Our overall approach is rooted in collaboration. By working together with equipment rental companies and contribution specialists, we’re broadening our network and creating more opportunities for all. This spirit of partnership ensures that we all benefit from each other's expertise and resources, creating a more efficient and effective production process.

Similar Functionalities

For organizations such as large corporations or universities with on-premise venues, virtual production offers a cost-effective solution for streaming or broadcasting. Rather than investing in a permanent control room, it allows companies to scale their production capabilities according to their needs. This flexibility makes virtual solutions an attractive choice for a wide range of applications.

Effective monitoring remains a cornerstone of mobile video production, whether in a physical control room or a remote setup. Through ASG’s managed services division, we can handle the engineering support, including the engineer-in-charge (EIC) function, as well as the essential infrastructure.

Monitoring can be accomplished in various ways, depending on whether operators are in a physical control room or working remotely. For physical control rooms, the setup remains traditional, with physical controllers and multi-viewers. For remote operations, we’ve adapted by providing virtual multiview solutions that ensure operators have the necessary tools for effective production management. Modern software-based multiviewers replicate the functionality of their hardware counterparts, allowing for consistent monitoring across different environments.

The future of Virtual Truck and other virtual production solutions is even more promising as software-based infrastructure continues to evolve. Whether through on-premise production platforms like NVIDIA Holoscan for Media or public cloud services like Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), virtual production will become increasingly sophisticated. The subscription-based nature of most software ensures a seamless, cost-effective upgrade to ongoing advancements, enhancing the experience over time.

One great advantage of a cloud-based production workflow is that you’re no longer driven by talent selection—whether it's the competency of the operator or their equipment preference—because equipment can be changed with the simple push of a button. With a physical truck, switching equipment is more akin to open heart surgery and can be prohibitively expensive.

In fact, virtual production is highly adaptable and can be applied to nearly any type of production, with one notable exception: on-premise image magnification (I-MAG). For events requiring I-MAG, local switching is still preferred to avoid latency issues that could affect on-premise AV sync with talent. However, for most other productions, the advantages of virtual trucks are compelling.

Like other cloud-based solutions, ASG's Virtual Truck represents a revolutionary shift in mobile production, offering unparalleled flexibility, cost savings, and ecological benefits. As technology continues to advance, virtual production will become an even more attractive option for a wider range of productions. The ability to reduce costs, lower environmental impact, and access a broader talent pool make it a strong alternative for mobile production. With solid partnerships and ongoing technical advancements, Virtual Truck is poised to redefine the landscape of live production, making it more efficient, adaptable, and sustainable.