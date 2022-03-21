Yamaha Firmware Update to Include Processor and Mics

Yamaha has announced a new firmware update to its RM-CR Audio Processor, RM-TT Tabletop Array Microphones, and the recently announced RM-W Wireless Microphones. The 1.2 update delivers several new features and improvements, including microphone grouping, a device finder tool that detects and updates Yamaha components, a web interface management option, and more.

"When we engineered our new ADECIA and RM series conferencing solutions, we did so with the understanding that these systems had to be flexible enough to meet the evolving needs and requirements that continuously take place in conferencing environments," said Holger Stoltze, senior director of technical sales and marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. "Today's firmware update is a reflection of our continuous improvement to these product lines to ensure the investments organizations make in Yamaha continually stay up to date and provide the best management experience and audio quality."

The 1.2 firmware updates the Yamaha RM-CR Audio Processor and RM-TT Tabletop Array Microphones and adds the new RM-W Wireless microphones to ADECIA solutions. This allows for automatic detection, integration, and tuning for the room environment. Among the new features to the firmware is microphone grouping, which controls the mute behavior between separate microphones attached the RM-CR Audio Processor. For example, in classrooms, teachers can keep their microphone live, but mute audience participation. In addition, the RM-TT Tabletop microphones can now be managed without the RM-CR; instead, organizations can access management features through a web interface, which provides direct control of microphone behavior and DSP functionality. Another new feature is the device finder tool, which allows the firmware to update any RM component in the network, eliminating the need to go through the RM-CR. Finally, the SNMP functionality is expanded to offer additional capabilities.

Within the ADECIA solution, Yamaha's RM-CG Ceiling Microphone, RM-TT Tabletop Microphones, and RM-W Wireless Microphones feature voice tracking technologies to allow lively conversations to be picked up and delivered clearly to the far end. The voice tracking function automatically selects the microphone closest to the person speaking for superior voice capture, and its human voice activity detection technology anticipates additional voice locations for seamless conversation pickup.

Yamaha's ADECIA conferencing solution is an innovative family of communication products that provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any meeting or learning space. The easy-install solution is comprised of four Yamaha products: the RM-CG Ceiling Array Microphone, RM-TT Tabletop Microphones or RM-W Wireless Microphones, RM-CR processor, Yamaha's long-trusted PoE switches, and VXL Series line array speakers. The complete solution immediately detects all components of the system and optimizes their configuration for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of meeting spaces.