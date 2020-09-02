Yamaha Debuts Adecia Enterprise Audio System

The What: Yamaha has debuted Adecia, a family of communication products designed to work together seamlessly to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any enterprise or meeting space.

Watch the video below to learn more about Yamaha Adecia.

The What Else: Yamaha's Adecia introduces the RM-CG ceiling microphone and RM-CR room control processor and includes the company's PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers.

The complete conferencing solution immediately detects all components of the system and configures them to be optimized for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system’s configurator in four steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, the system can fit a variety of room types.

The Bottom Line: The Adecia solution combines Yamaha’s new dynamic beamforming ceiling microphone (RM-CG), room control processor (RM-CR), a Yamaha Dante-optimized network switch, and VXL Series line-array PoE+ powered speakers. Together, the system supports multi-beam-tracking technology, human voice activity detection, noise reduction algorithms, speaker tracking, adaptive acoustic echo cancellation, and more. Yamaha says these automatic, smart audio technologies empower crystal clear, stress-free remote communications.