Yamaha ADECIA Ceiling Audio Solution Now Available for Preorder

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications is now taking preorders for its new ADECIA, a family of communication products designed to work together seamlessly to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any enterprise or meeting space.

The What Else: ADECIA enables organizations to overcome implementation, configuration, and room acoustic challenges by providing all the equipment required for a successful installation with the highest audio quality. Every component of the system, from the microphones to speakers as well as the required networking and communication equipment, automatically integrates thus reducing time, costs, and installation complexities, according to the company.

Yamaha UC ADECIA Bundle (Image credit: Yamaha Unified Communications)

"Superior, dynamic audio quality and touchless technology is a must have in today's meeting-intensive environment, but it can be difficult to balance quality and the time and costs involved to design, install, and set up an audio system for large conference rooms and boardrooms," said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing. "ADECIA checks all the boxes for users, designers, programmers, and integrators. As organizations look ahead to the new year, they can welcome employees back to the office with a new product engineered to overcome all the challenges to a successful meeting experience."

The Bottom Line: Comprising the brand-new multi-beamforming RM-CG ceiling microphone and RM-CR audio processor, as well as Yamaha's long-trusted PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers, the comprehensive solution will ship in Q1 2021.

To preorder, contact a distributor or reseller.