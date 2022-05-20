WyreStorm Releases New All-in-One Multi-Conferencing Device

Built for meeting spaces with limitless ideas, WyreStorm has announced the release of the new Apollo Video Bar, APO-VX20-UC. The Apollo VX20 is part of the family Unified Communication Apollo Solutions. The VX20 is a premium conference video bar that integrates a video switcher, speakerphone, and camera into one device, bringing premium audio and video to today’s meeting spaces.

Ready for modern, demanding, and versatile meeting spaces, the VX20 comes feature packed with HDMI & USB-C local inputs. BYOD has been made easier too with the capability of wireless casting from any Airplay and Miracast capable devices. The 4K camera provides enhanced features including presenter tracking and AI assisted lighting for a next level Video Conferencing experience. The powerful 8W dual stereo speakers provide room-filling sound with exceptional bass response for a clear and accurate audio experience that ensures everyone is heard.

[Wyrestorm Now a Contributing Member of SDVoE Alliance]

Hear and be heard

The VX20 has been tailored for the corporate world, where nothing but the best is accepted or expected. Featuring a four MEMS microphones in Beamforming Array with Acoustic Echo Cancellation, the VX20 can handle a group size for up to 10 people ensuring everyone can be heard loud and clear in every meeting up to 8 meters away.

Expanded reach

To even reach audio even further, WyreStorm has released the add-on APO-COM-MIC USB microphone for expanded pickup range in any meeting space. This microphone features an omni-360-degree pick-up angle at a distance up to 5 meters (15 feet). Cascade up to three mics and ensure even the largest rooms are fully covered.

[WyreStorm Releases New 15-meter Active Optical Cable]

One-press sharing

When a user prefers a plug and play device, WyreStorm has the APO-DG1 to complete the meeting room setup for an incredibly easy to use experience. Compatible with any USB-C laptop, simply connect the dongle to an available USB-C port and then tap the button to begin sharing your desktop. No more confusing or complicated connections are required.

The Apollo VX20 and its accessories are “meeting ready” out of the box and built to work with nearly any video conferencing platform. The new additions to the Apollo lineup are powerful yet simple, cost effective, and convenient to both enhance and modernize any corporate meeting room.