World Out of Home Organization Partners with OAAA and Geopath at New York Digital Signage Week

The World Out of Home Organization (formerly FEPE International) will be hosting a networking presentation with partners the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) and research body Geopath in NYC in an opening session for New York Digital Signage Week on October 14.

The event will be held at the Renaissance hotel in Times Square, the heartland of US Out of Home advertising with its giant billboards.

This exclusive invitation-only occasion is the first joint event held by the three associations and follows FEPE’s highly successful Congress in Dubai in May 2019, where it was announced that FEPE is rebranding as the World Out of Home Organization.

WOO President Tom Goddard will be announcing further details of the next WOO Congress, to be held in Toronto (June 3 – 5, 2020) and updating on other activities on WOO’s agenda.

Two important elements of the WOO Congress are the Associations meeting, in which WOO invites the heads of national OOH associations around the world to a summit meeting, and a new global research panel, chaired by Geopath President Kym Frank.

Frank will update the NYC guests on Geopath activities and the OAAA will use this opportunity to introduce the new OAAA President & CEO, Anna Bager to the industry, in succession to Nancy Fletcher.

WOO President Goddard said: “We believe that closer collaboration between all associations is crucial to the future growth of the industry and we welcome this opportunity to partner with our close friends in the USA to help forge closer ties between the USA and the global WOO membership.

“We also look forward to welcoming Anna, the new OAAA President and CEO, and to working with the OAAA to build an even brighter future for Out of Home.”