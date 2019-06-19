Women in Consumer Technology Returns to CEDIA Expo for its Second-Consecutive TechTalk

Women in Consumer Technology will host a five-person panel, Technology + Design-Build Teams = Winning, at CEDIA 2019. This special TechTalk will focus on the intersection of modern technology and design.

Danielle Karr, Control4

Moderated by Danielle Karr, architect and designer program panager for Control4, this 50-minute panel conversation will include Stace McGee, principal at Environmental Dynamics; Sara Gutterman, co-founder and CEO at Green Builder Media; Joe Whitaker, CEDIA Board Member; Toni Sabatino, owner of Toni Sabatino Style; and Brian Pagel, senior vice president of Emerald Expositions.

Taking place Thurs., Sept. 12 from 3:00-3:50 p.m., Technology + Design-Build Teams = Winning will provide an all-encompassing conversation on how designers, architects, and builders can successfully work with an integrator. Those who attend the discussion will walk away with the knowledge of how to win the continually-growing collaboration of technology and design.

“We are honored to be invited back to the CEDIA Expo Smart Stage,” said Carol Campbell, founder of Women in Consumer Technology. “This is an important topic and Danielle and her panel are very smart. Don’t miss this opportunity.”

The panel will take place on the Smart Stage, located in the South end of the Colorado Convention Center’s main upper level hall.