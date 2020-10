"The nonprofit MOOC platform edX, originally started by MIT and Harvard University at a time when pundits predicted large-scale online courses could replace college for some people, is trying yet another new approach, launching the first of what it calls a 'MicroBachelors' program."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Piggybacking on their MicroMasters programs, edX's newest offering looks to tap into the power of MOOCs to connect would-be undergraduate students with a lower-cost option.