Wilson Electronics Launches weBoost for Business Line

The What: Wilson Electronics is introducing weBoost for Business, a new cellular signal booster product line for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With commercial-grade boosters custom-designed to meet the unique needs of the more than 1 million SMBs in North America, weBoost for Business is the ideal solution for indoor businesses and fleets struggling to stay connected due to weak or nonexistent indoor cellular coverage.

The What Else: weBoost for Business will be the new home of weBoost's fleet signal booster offerings, along with new indoor business products now available: weBoost Installed | Office 200, weBoost Office 200 and weBoost Office 100. With a warranty of three years—one year longer than weBoost's standard two-year consumer warranty—and high-performing amplifiers, antennas and cables to provide maximum coverage for any SMB use case, weBoost is providing a commercial-quality solution with the added flexibility needed to support the diverse requirements inherent to SMB operations.

An entry-level booster system for small office and business spaces, weBoost Office 100 takes the strengths of weBoost's leading commercial booster, the WilsonPro Pro70 Plus, and builds it out with an easy-to-install external omnidirectional antenna and high-performing indoor dome antenna that work together to provide an uplink power of 24 dBm.

weBoost Office 200 is Wilson Electronics' top-of-the-line amplifier for small offices and businesses. Building on the functionality of Office 100 and adding a lower-profile indoor dome antenna and the strongest booster in the weBoost for Business lineup, the Office 200 boasts up to twice the coverage area of the Office 100.

The Bottom Line: Certified by the FCC and ISED and pre-approved by carriers, the weBoost for Business product lineup can now be accessed at authorized partner resellers. All weBoost for Business cellular signal boosters feature a three-year manufacturer's warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.