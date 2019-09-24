Why Western Governors U thinks microcredentials are the path to degrees (Education Dive)

"Projections that the pool of traditional students will shrink, wariness of continued tuition increases and limited growth in state support for higher education are prompting institutions to shake things up. In many cases, that means making themselves available throughout learners’ lives as their education needs change."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In case you haven't been paying attention, microcredentials are a big deal. These non-degree credentials are especially attractive to nontraditional students, a group that has been becoming the norm rather than the exception as learning pathways expand.