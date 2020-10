"Writing is more important than ever, but many of today’s students are lousy at it. John Warner has some ideas about why that is, and how to fix it."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Buckle up: this is a blistering (and justified) roast of modern writing pedagogy. The author points out how automated tools are making some writing matters worse. While many edtech tools are invaluable, this is certainly a cautionary tale.