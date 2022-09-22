Why Stage Precision Trusts AJA I/O Cards for Position and Camera Tracking Data

For live event, installation, and broadcast AR workflows, managing large volumes of data from different protocols and technology manufacturers has proven to be an unwieldy task and the biggest workflow hurdle for creative and technical companies. Currently available in beta, Stage Precision allows teams to bring data from all workflow devices into a centralized hub forincreased usability and accessibility, with accurate data synchronization powered by AJA’s production-proven lineup of capture cards.

Who is Stage Precision? To better manage data in response to production challenges, Stage Precision was born out of a partnership between members of bright! studios and creative director and software developer Michael Hantelmann. Its software connects virtual and digital worlds in live production environments by unifying all data into a single 3D space.

Complex production environments often include multiple data sources for camera, performance, or object tracking encoded in different protocols and stored in disparate locations. To manage this influx of data, Stage Precision software unifies all sources into a single 3D data set that can easily be analyzed, controlled, and sent out to a media server or real-time game engine, such as Unreal Engine or Unity. During live productions, all data is recorded to a timeline and instantly available for playback or post-production, where teams can make adjustments and match all content changes to the camera or lens position at the time of the shoot. To accompany the software, the company produces a Shield plugin for Unreal Engine that offers users increased control over broadcast AR workflows. The plugin removes all of the complexities involved with blueprints and facilitates a drag-and-drop workflow in Unreal, providing native access over lenses, calibration, and other production variables.

Stage Precision features an extensive input and output connections library that supports all position-control and camera tracking data for industry-wide protocols and manufacturers, including NCAM, Spidercam, Mo-Sys StarTracker, stYpe, Technocrane, and TrackMen, among others. For position-control support, it’s compatible with real-time 3D tracking solutions like PosiStageNet and BlackTrax, as well as OptiTrack for 3D and 2D tracking. Additionally, blob tracking can be done with arrays of multiple image sources. “Camera tracking is currently in high demand for AR workflows in the broadcast and live event space, and we support protocols for industry-leading brands," said Sarah Cox, technical business development strategist at Neutral Human, and consultant for Stage Precision. "We also support a wide range of other industry input and output device connections, including audio, sensors, controllers, and many more.”

In addition to supporting a wide range of industry-standard technology, Stage Precision offers Pro AV and broadcast customers a wide range of advantages. “Because our software wrangles data and shares it as a single source of truth to real-time engines, users no longer need to worry about blueprinting," Cox added. "We handle input, output, and the setup of connection profiles for all the different protocols, a process that traditionally requires scripting and coding. This increases accessibility when working with real-time engines and allows teams to focus more on the creative aspects of production. Our software further helps unify creative and technical pipelines, enabling artists and technologists to work in Unreal Engine to solve different parts of the puzzle and ultimately resulting in a smoother production process.”

For pinpoint accuracy, Stage Precision recommends customers use workstations equipped with AJA capture and output cards to synchronize protocol data and drive control devices and real-time engines for frame lock and gen lock. “Locking our system is critical, because it needs to be accurate," Cox said. "AJA cards allow customers to align data points together from different manufacturers and protocols and shift the data within a frame in less than 0.1 milliseconds. They also receive images for our lens calibration workflows and for reading the embedded timecode.”

Stage Precision supports most AJA I/O cards, but has tested and recommends AJA Corvid 88, Corvid 44, Corvid 24, Corvid LHi, Corvid IP, KONA 5, KONA 4, and KONA 1. "Our customers lean on us heavily for recommendations when building their own hardware solutions, and we always recommend AJA as the ‘Rolls Royce’ of I/O cards for their accuracy and economical pricing," Cox said. "As we’re challenged with managing new protocols and more complex live event technologies that are coming to market, having the ability to offer our clients the most precise data system with AJA powering the most accurate data synchronization is key.”