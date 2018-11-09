Why Higher Ed's Global Brands Are Starting Nondegree Online Programs (Inside Higher Ed)

"Are we at the leading edge of a trend that will see demand for master's programs from regional institutions eroded by the emergence of nondegree/non-credit-bearing online programs from elite institutions?"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will the rise of alternative credentials from elite institutions hurt master’s degree programs from regional institutions? Or are these non-degree programs a complement to degrees rather than a substitute? Joshua Kim digs into the possibilities.

