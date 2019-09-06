Why Faculty Buy-In Is Core To The Success Of Online Programs (The EvoLLLution)

"We all know that online learning is here to stay. Learners around the globe are drawn to the flexibility, ease of use, and access that online learning provides. As traditional institutions make the leap and begin launching programs to build their portfolios, one component of online learning that is core to success, and a differentiator for traditional institutions, is the ability to leverage the subject matter experts, researchers, and innovators who sit at the heart of the higher education community: the faculty."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is looking to expand online offerings, don't overlook the importance of faculty support. The EvoLLLution shares advice to help frame the conversation about teaching online that will dovetail with faculty goals.