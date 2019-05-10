When Bringing Your Own Device Isn’t Enough: Identifying What Digital Literacy Initiatives Really Need (EDUCAUSE Review)

"According to the 2018 EDUCAUSE Center for Analysis and Research (ECAR) Study of Undergraduate Students and Information Technology, 95% of undergraduate students own a smartphone and 91% own a laptop. This near-ubiquitous ownership of these devices might suggest that digital literacy is mainstream, but just because students own digital devices does not mean that they've developed digital literacy."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Just because a student owns a digital device doesn't mean they have a high level of digital literacy. EDUCAUSE Review delves into how institutions can support initiatives that help make the right connections.