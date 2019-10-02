What’s social media’s role in college searches? (University Business)

"High school students are increasingly shifting their college searches to social media, says a new report, 'Recruiting the Digital Native,' by education research and technology company EAB. Social media has also emerged as an effective way to connect with underrepresented students, EAB says."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think an institutional Instagram account wouldn't matter to prospective students? Think again. Gen Z learners are using social media as a tool to vet their college choices (and discover new ones).