What to Know about the Key Digital HDMI Fixer

Key Digital has updated its in-line Ultra HD/4K 18G HDMI Fixer with the release of the KD-FIX418A-2, an update to its in-line Ultra HD/4K 18G HDMI Fixer. This new release is important for integrators by meeting the evolving market needs and offering switchable 4K down-conversion to 1080p to support legacy monitors and projectors, as well as de-embedded digital audio via a TOSLINK optical port.

“Every AV tech should have a KD-FIX418A-2 in their kit,” said Key Digital VP of sales DeWayne Rains. “Whether it’s used to identify an issue, as a short-term fix or a permanent solution, the KD-FIX418A-2 is an inexpensive tool that reliably solves HDMI related problems.”

The KD-FIX418A-2 supports video resolutions from SD up to 4096x2160 with fully licensed HDCP 2.2 compatibility, deep color support and HDR10 and Dolby Vision extended luminance level. Key Digital’s Full Buffer System manages TMDS re-clocking/signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source and display, Hot Plug management, and EDID control handshake. An internal library of 15 internal EDID handshakes, in addition to native EDID data copied from the output/display, ensure the optimal source image is output from the source device.

In cases where layers of connectivity or non-standard devices in-line lead to a video source not detecting a display/sync device, and thus not outputting a signal, the KD-FIX418A-2’s Forced HPD tool fixes the Hot Plug Detection voltage ON to inform the source device that there is a live display to receive its signal. Bi-directional communication passes ARC return audio from a connected ARC supported display to a connected ARC supported HDMI source and CEC control is also passed from a connected display to the selected HDMI source.

Analog and digital audio de-embedding is facilitated through 3.5mm analog stereo and optical digital connectors to enable integration of HDMI transported audio into distributed audio systems, audio DSPs, amplifiers or sound bars. The digital audio output supports PCM stereo audio and Dolby and DTS formats from stereo to 7.1 channels.