What to Know about Neoti's New UHD89 Display Series

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

The ultra-high-definition series delivers features that simplify design choices and installation.

(Image credit: Neoti)

Neoti (opens in new tab) recently released the Ultra High Definition UHD89 LED Display Series. The newest product in Neoti’s extensive dvLED product line, the UHD89’s unique 8:9 cabinet size and consolidated pixel pitches allow for more flexibility in sizing while simplifying design choices and installation.

“Manufacturers tend to offer a myriad of different product lines that overlap in a way that makes product selection a tedious task,” said Aaron Kipfer, Neoti’s chief technical officer. “When developing Neoti’s UHD89 series, we worked to consolidate pixel pitches from 0.9-3.7mm to make selection and designing products much simpler.” 

UHD89’s innovative 8:9 cabinet size allows for both 16:9 designs, as well as creative layouts. For building faceted-curve displays, this means designers can achieve tighter curves with radii as tight as 18-fee, 9-inches. “Our UHD89’s unique 8:9 aspect ratio reduces overall panel-to-panel and module-to-module seams in a display by 60% compared to traditional narrow pixel pitch displays,” noted Kipfer. “The result is a smoother and more flexible display for any indoor environment.” 

An additional benefit of the UHD89 unique size is that fewer cabinets are needed for displays, resulting in quicker installations.

UHD89 panels are available in pixel pitches from 0.94mm to 3.75mm with a viewing angle of 160-degrees/160-degrees (h/v), diode types that support 16 and 18-bit color depth, and optional impact protection making them ideal for implementing demanding indoor ultra-high-definition applications, including broadcast, higher education, corporate spaces, retail signage, and exceptional user experiences.

