What to Expect at AV Network Nation Tomorrow

What would happen if the biggest names in AV journalism got together?

You’re about to find out. Held tomorrow, Dec. 10, AV Network Nation (AVN²) is a one day virtual experience where learn about the future of pro AV technologies from the experts, brought together by SCN and AVNation. AVN² will connect integrators, consultants, technology and IT managers to learn from honest and spirited conversations led by industry all-stars.

Featuring a virtual exhibit hall from key pro AV vendors—like Kramer, Legrand AV, Planar, Shure, and more—attendees will have the ability to peruse the most innovative AV products during this single-day event. The exhibit hall will also be open for four weeks after the event, allowing AV professionals to learn more about these products at their leisure.

Here’s a rundown of what's scheduled for AV Network Nation.

Opening Keynote: The Future Is Now: Rethink Everything!

Now that COVID has supercharged digital adoption and forever changed consumer expectations, every business sector must quickly adapt. In this session, Manolo Almagro and Ben Gauthier from Q Division share insights about how various industries are rethinking and prioritizing digital technology to keep up with today's fast-changing business conditions.

31 Flavors of AVoIP

With AVoIP solutions ranging from less than 1 Gb to 10 Gb, what is the right solution for data transmission? Is there one AVoIP to rule them all? This panel will look at the pros and cons of the various flavors of AV over IP and give AV pros a better understanding of the use cases of each.

Back to Reality: How Pro AV Will Emerge from the Pandemic

Architects, consultants, engineers, and facility managers are all planning for the return to the office, schools, and arenas. This panel will discuss how society returns to a communal environment safely and what AV and technology can do to assist in the transition.

Securing Your Networked Audio

Audio has lived on the network for almost two decades. How do AV pros transmit audio across the network safely, maintaining the security of network appliances but also the integrity of the audio signal? Our panel will give practical advice about using IT standards to secure your networked audio installations.

Digital Signage Download

What does the future hold for digital signage? This panel will discuss the current state of video walls, AR/VR, content creation, the user experience, and more.

Wrap-Up/Passport to Prizes

Join us as we wrap up the day’s programming and give away some prizes courtesy of our sponsors. All registered attendees are eligible, with winners selected randomly from a group that demonstrates the most active engagement with sponsors and programming.

Happy Hour

The event will conclude at 7 p.m. ET with a Happy Hour, where #AVTweeps can network while enjoying the event's custom cocktail, The AV WallHanger.

