Join Us for Happy Hour After AV Network Nation

On Thursday, Dec. 10, AV Technology, Systems Contractor News, and AVNation will host AV Network Nation, a tech discovery day where integrators, consultants, tech managers, and the like can earn 4.75 AVIXA RUs.
The event will conclude at 7 p.m. ET with a Happy Hour* where #AVTweeps can network while enjoying the event's custom cocktail, The AV WallHanger.
Click here to register for AV Network Nation.
Mix along with us using the recipe below.
To access the Happy Hour you must be registered to attend—registration closes at 5 p.m. ET on December 9.
Pre-registerd attendees can log-in here on the day of the event.