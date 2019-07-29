Topics

What! No Textbook? (Faculty Focus)

"The approach to course reading described here is not the result of some altruistic action to save students money on textbooks. Nor was it a brilliant “Aha!” moment regarding the neuroscience of learning. It was the result of an attempt to find a good old-fashioned textbook that would give students all they needed to know about coaching and mentoring in one handy reference that they could keep the rest of their careers. "—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is an interesting take on a course without textbooks. Rather than using OER, the professor created an assignment for students to each summarize a book from a list of pertinent texts to sharewith the class.