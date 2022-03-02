What Covid Challenges? Live Events Industry Finds New Solution in Shure MIcroflex Complete Wireless

Shure's Microflex Complete Wireless (MXCW) system is becoming a popular choice for conferences and hybrid events where quality audio is essential for engaging both live and remote audiences

Given evolving travel and health guidelines during the pandemic, event production has had to evolve as well. Finding an easy solution that ensures pristine, quickly adaptable audio is crucial for the success of today's live, virtual and hybrid events. For customers worldwide, Shure Microflex Complete Wireless (MXCW) serves as an all-in-one instant sound system for any event space requiring professional quality audio, helping users navigate live event challenges. Originally intended for users in government and corporate meeting spaces, the system is becoming a popular choice for conferences and hybrid events where quality audio is essential for engaging both live and remote audiences.

"The live events industry has faced several challenges over the past two years," said Peter James, VP of Global Sales, Pro Audio, at Shure. "In that time, we have seen event organizers choose Microflex Complete Wireless as the best audio solution to support live events safely and effectively, regardless of the acoustic conditions. In a matter of minutes, just one person can set up an MXCW system and have a complete professional audio system ready to use. Without sacrificing reliability or audio quality, MXCW can ensure natural communication for virtual, in-person, or mixed format events."

Comprising an all-in-one wireless conference unit with microphone, loudspeaker and customizable LED touchscreen, MXCW can be easily set up without necessitating invasive installations and without the limits of complex wired systems. Shure Microflex Complete Wireless is simple to deploy with only a single cable via the Wireless Access Point and uses encrypted, globally license-free RF. Additionally, the system automatically detects and avoids any RF interference for uninterrupted and flawless audio performance.

Units can be strategically placed to adhere to safety protocols while enabling socially distanced attendees to actively participate in the conversation. Remote participants can equally feel part of the event by connecting MXCW's high-quality audio for live streams and online meeting software.

To enhance customer safety, MXCW offers Handsfree Mode for effortless conversations with touchless convenience. With Handsfree Mode, participants' microphones are automatically voice-activated without the need to press a physical button. When a participant stops talking, their mic shuts off.

In a time when event organizers and rental companies need to respond to changing customer requirements, MXCW is built to adapt. (Image credit: Shure)

In a time when event organizers and rental companies need to respond to changing customer requirements, MXCW is built to adapt and is becoming a highly requested solution. "Rentex owns one of the largest rental inventories of MXCW in the United States," said Janne Mummert, VP, Marketing & Strategic Accounts at Rentex, a market-leading provider of AV rental equipment in the U.S. "The system is popular with many clients, as hybrid events become more common. We love the quality of the product and the support that Shure provides. Given the continued trend toward hybrid events, and the flexibility and scalability of the system, MXCW is going to be a Rentex staple for many years to come."

LEMON Event Support, an all-kind events agency, selected Shure Microflex Complete Wireless as the ideal solution for an event for a public institution in Luxembourg. "We needed to find a system that was flexible and very easy to install and configure," said Paul Thyes, managing director of LEMON Event Support. "We were very pleased with MXCW. It proved that it's really the most flexible and scalable wireless system available, capable of adapting to challenging situations."

Shure MXCW can be used independently by each participant who gets their own microphone, loudspeaker and control, making sure all sanitary restrictions are enforced. It also includes analog and Dante(r) digital audio connections to provide flexible integration with downstream devices.