Shure's Moorut Elected Chair of 5G-Mag Working Group

The 5G Media Action Group (5G-MAG) has elected Prakash Moorut, Global Head of Spectrum and Regulatory Affairs at Shure, as chair of its Regulatory, Policy & Spectrum Working Group (5G-MAG RPS WG).

5G-MAG is an association bridging the media with Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industries. 5G-MAG influences standards and deployments while providing framework for collaboration for implementing 5G technology for media production and distribution. This cross-industry organization gathers stakeholders across the media and ICT sectors, including content and service providers, network operators, technology solution suppliers, equipment manufacturers, R&D organizations, regulators and policy makers.

Shure has been the leading advocate for the industry in the wireless spectrum arena for many years and has taken a more aggressive role to help the industry collaborate with regulators around the world on spectrum and regulatory policy. Moorut will help lead the 5G-MAG RPS by leveraging Shure's long-standing involvement in developing state-of-the-art audio technologies and his previous experience in the mobile industry to support the main objective of 5G-MAG RPS to understand and evaluate the regulatory framework for the use of 5G in the domains of media production and distribution, including for Programme Making and Special Events (PMSE).

"The impact of 5G technology in the professional audio landscape is essential to the entire communications industry," said Avi Vaidya, Executive Vice President of Product Development and Chief Technology Officer at Shure. "The collaboration between members of 5G-MAG is important to the future of how we communicate."

As wireless microphones continue to play a pivotal role in enabling productions across a wide swath of life, culture, and the economy, new regulations will impact these areas. Beyond the traditional role of wireless microphones in broadcasting and film production, wireless microphones enable productions in a wide range of sectors including news reporting, theater, music, sports, worship, civic events, transportation infrastructure, and education.

"The media industry needs to keep innovating," said Moorut. "It's an honor to serve in this important role that brings key stakeholders together to address the regulatory aspects for the potential use of 5G for media production and distribution."

Before serving in Shure's role, Moorut spent more than 10 years with Nokia, most recently serving as head of Spectrum Standardization, where he led the company's efforts on global spectrum standardization and policy. He brings additional global regulatory experience from his previous role at Motorola for 14 years. In December 2021, he was also appointed as chief regulatory officer of the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) for another term.