Webinar Tuesday– Analytics for QSR Digital Signage

Analytics drive the investment and optimization in the use of digital menu, promotion and order confirmation boards in Quick Serve Restaurants. A webinar to take place Tuesday August 11th will include several case studies, and outline practices in using data to enhance revenues, margins, customer experience and operating efficiencies.



Attendees will learn:



How to move beyond the soft criteria typically applied to digital signage investment

Specific ways of capturing data points that can be applied to content optimization.

What some leaders in digital media application are doing and why.

Where biggest "bang for the investment buck" are achieved.

How to attribute digital signage contributions to business benefits.



This live webinar including the Q&A element is open to QSR operators only.



Webinar: Tuesday, August 11, 2015 2-3PM EDT

(No cost - Participant registration required)

The session will be presented by three veterans of digital place-based media planning and application in food services.

Lyle Bunn (Ph.D. Hon.) is an independent analyst, advisor and educator who has been focused on dynamic place-based and enterprise media for the past 13 years of his 40-year technology career. He has assisted end user organizations in retail, food services, banking, stadiums, education, military and government in the planning of their initiatives and has helped to train professionals. He has published over 300 articles, whitepapers and guides related to digital place-based media and has played a role in introducing the opportunities of digital signage to the audio video/information technology integration, sign, brand agency and facilities planning communities.

Lyle has been named as one of the 11 Most Influential People in Digital Signage and one of the 50 Innovators and Influencers in the Sign and Digital Graphics sectors. He has been a member of the Adjunct Faculty of InfoComm International since 2006 and is member of the Distinguished Faculty of Digital Signage Expo (DSE) and serves on the advisory board of Customer Engagement World (CEW) and on the judging panels of several digital media award programs.



Richard Elliott is President of TechKnow, Inc. which holds new patents on analytics-driven food services merchandising. Rick is an executive with over twenty five years of experience. He has previously worked as a managing director in several Fortune 500 companies with products ranging from security systems, point of sale, wireless headsets, handheld computing devices, digital signage, order confirmation boards, drive thru timers, and mobile networks. The last five years have been focused on the Food Services sector, specifically on products and software used to optimize drive thru performance.

Adrian Weidmann is Founder and Digital Shopper Marketing Architect of StoreStream Metrics, LLC. As a digital media workflow transformation consultant, Adrian bridges the 'business objective' gap between the Chief Marketing Officer and Retail IT. Spanning more than 30 years of introducing various digital media technologies, Adrian now assists brands, retailers and agencies designing and creating digital media strategies and activating intelligent cross-channel shopper marketing communication and media delivery tactics that connect brands and shoppers whether at home, in life or in-store.Adrian has spent the past 17 years pioneering all aspects of digital media communication from content creation, curation, configuration, publishing and delivery to digitally empowered shoppers by way of media channels of their choice. Leveraging various emerging and innovative technologies to acquire shopper data, StoreStream Metrics incorporates transactional data and vision science to determine a range of shopper marketing insights including in-store media valuation and design to predictive recommendations.