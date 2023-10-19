WAVIT Partners with AM&S to Launch a Music Industry Internship Program

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) has partnered with American Music and Sound (AM&S) for the Music Industry Internship Program.

“The AV/IT tech industry is facing a shortage of diverse talent and a lack of representation in leadership positions. This program will create pathways into AV, and act as a catalyst for other organizations to find viable candidates while supporting companies like AM&S’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion,” said Gina Sansivero, WAVIT president and vice president of marketing and corporate communications at AtlasIED. “This program supports our outreach initiatives to attract young women to enter the AV/IT workforce. We are proud to partner with the AM&S team and look forward to offering this program to other organizations looking to cultivate a diverse workforce.”

To further support this initiative, AM&S is currently seeking a passionate and driven candidate to join the AM&S marketing team as an intern. The responsibilities of this role will include conducting market research, developing social media content calendars, analyzing social media, and marketing performance, and assisting with the coordination of commercial events and trade shows. This position will work closely with the marketing team, various AM&S and JAM departments, and key customer accounts on marketing projects.

“We stand by WAVIT's mission to create a network that supports and empowers women in the AV and IT industries through education, outreach, mentoring, and various initiatives. In a sector that faces a shortage of diverse talent and a lack of representation in leadership roles, AM&S is committed to breaking down barriers and providing leadership opportunities for candidates looking for a dynamic career in the music industry,” noted Jeff Hawley, marketing director, Allen & Heath USA/American Music & Sound.

“Exertis|JAM's dedication to diverse hiring practices aligns perfectly with the goals of WAVIT, bringing us closer to realizing their vision of a diverse and inclusive workforce,” noted Kessia Funes, director of human resources, Exertis|JAM. "We encourage individuals to consider a career in the commercial audio industry. Join the AM&S team and become a part of the ‘JAMily’ where working hard is complemented by a strong emphasis on a balanced and enjoyable work-life. Take your career to the next level with a highly talented, winning team.”

AM&S is looking for individuals who exhibit excellent attendance and a positive attitude, are team players, bring enthusiasm and creativity to their work, and show flexibility, initiative, and accountability. The company values a customer-oriented approach and the ability to provide a friendly and supportive culture. This 6-month paid internship program offers a wide range of benefits to its employees, including group insurance, a wellness incentive program, 401K matching, work-life balance initiatives, a casual and fun work environment, a lively social calendar, employee discounts on products, and ongoing learning opportunities.

“Another huge benefit of the Music Industry Internship Program is our mentoring program. These programs play a vital role in empowering young women by providing them with guidance, support, and a strong foundation for personal and professional development. This program is a key component for AM&S, as it will offer their candidates access to experienced individuals who can share their knowledge and insights, serving as role models and sources of inspiration from within the AV industry. Our program will assist candidates to reach their full potential, build confidence, and break down barriers that have traditionally limited their opportunities for success,” said Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, WAVIT’s founder.