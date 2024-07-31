WAVIT Launches Wave of Influence Mentorship Program

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) has launched its Wave of Influence Mentorship Program, designed to support women as they embark on AV/IT careers, or navigate career challenges. With a community-minded approach, WAVIT ensures that no woman is left alone. Committee members will provide resources and closely monitor partnerships to ensure a beneficial fit for mentors and mentees. The program, open to all career stages, matches mentors and mentees based on interests and experiences, offering tailored support and guidance.

"Mentorship is a cornerstone in empowering women within the AV/IT industry," said Gina Sansivero, WAVIT president and VP of marketing and communications at AtlasIED. "Through WAVIT's Wave of Influence Mentorship Program, we are fostering essential one-on-one relationships that provide women with the guidance, support, and resources they need to navigate their careers confidently. This program not only helps women overcome challenges but also nurtures their growth, enhancing their skills and expanding their professional networks. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive community where women can thrive and lead. Anyone interested in sponsoring the mentorship program should reach out to Carrie Garcia from the WAVIT sponsorship committee. We are also building a scholarship fund for those who need assistance with the membership requirements."

AVIXA reports from 2022 reveal that while the percentage of women in the industry is increasing, they still represent only 13% of InfoComm attendees. In the United States, only 15% of all engineers are women. The WAVIT mentorship has proven to be a powerful tool, propelling women toward greater success and fulfillment. By fostering one-on-one relationships, mentoring programs create a safe space where young women can seek advice, ask questions, and receive constructive feedback.

Notably, no other category has a lower percentage of women than senior

leadership. WAVIT’s commitment to community and ongoing support not only

addresses the gender gap in the AV industry but also empowers women to thrive

and succeed. Mentoring enhances skills, expands networks, and fosters the

confidence needed to navigate the complexities of the professional landscape.

What to Know about the Wave of Influence Mentorship

Interested mentors and mentees will complete questionnaires, specifying desired frequency of contact, time zones, specific verticals, roles, and length of time in the industry.

Mentees can indicate their preferred style and duration for the mentoring relationship.

Questionnaires can be submitted online via the Mentor / Mentee links.