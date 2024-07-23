WAVIT Podcast: An Empowerment Platform for Women's Voices in AV/IT

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT)has launched its first podcast series. The platform aims to foster a sense of community, provide valuable insights, and inspire women to achieve their fullest potential in these dynamic fields. Listeners can tune in to the WAVIT podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple iTunes.

“As a 501(c)(3) organization, WAVIT has always been committed to creating a network that champions education, representation, and inclusion. Our new podcast is a natural extension of this mission, providing a platform where women can share their stories, discuss industry trends, and offer guidance and mentorship to one another.” said Gina Sansivero, WAVIT president and VP of marketing and communications at AtlasIED.

The podcast will feature interviews with industry leaders, discussions on the latest AV/IT innovations, and deep dives into the challenges and opportunities facing women in the industry today. Listeners can expect to hear from a diverse range of voices, each bringing unique perspectives and experiences to the table.

“I’m really excited for everyone to tune in. I’d been wanting to start a podcast for a while, and had this idea for a casual, sort of girl’s dinner night out kind of vibe. Intimate, comfortable, and off the cuff chats. We’d love to have listeners submit stories and questions and talk about things you wouldn’t normally hear. Subjects that are sometimes hushed or taboo, or just brushed under the carpet,” said Lex Evans, podcast host, and WAVIT board member. “We recorded our first episode at InfoComm featuring Gina Sansivero and Althea Ricketts from our WAVIT Board, and our second episode will follow featuring the amazing Alesia Hendley.”

“Our goal with this podcast and everything we do at WAVIT, is to create ripples that turn into waves,” concluded Brandy Alvarado-Miranda, WAVIT founder. “We want to support women in any way that makes them feel safer, more comfortable, and more confident. By sharing knowledge and experiences, we hope to empower women to be fierce, bold, and ready to make waves in the AV/IT industries.”