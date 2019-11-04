Waves Audio Shipping SuperRack Live Production Plugin Processing Software

The What: Waves Audio is now shipping the Waves SuperRack, a plugin processing software for live sound and broadcast engineers. This plugin rack lets users run up to 128 audio channels through multiple instances of Waves plugins with near-zero latency and offers customization options designed to make it easier for users to tailor the application to their mixing workflows.

The What Else: SuperRack operates in a SoundGrid Audio-over-Ethernet network, processing audio on a dedicated SoundGrid DSP server, which moves plugin processing from the host computer to an external DSP server in order to increase plugin count, minimize latency, and enable the host and I/O devices to be far apart from each other while accommodating the most complex setups.

Features include the ability to view and control multiple plugin instances simultaneously on a multitouch-friendly graphic interface. Users can expand their workspace to up to four monitors, tweak small plugin parameters with a “Touch and Slide” fader, and quickly access up to 12 plugins per snapshot via the Hot Plugins panel. It enables users to map application and plugin controls to MIDI and computer keyboard for quick hands-on access, switch inputs and outputs while maintaining processing chains, adjust multiple racks simultaneously with the “Linking” function, share SoundGrid I/Os in a network to build complex setups, and selectively recall snapshots via extended scope filter. SuperRack features comprehensive device and network monitoring, advanced latency alignment management, and host mirroring (DiGiCo) and DSP server redundancy.

The Bottom Line: SuperRack is designed as a natural extension of a mixing console, engineered from the ground up for quick setup time, flexible touch-friendly workspace, and enhanced workflow customization. FOH, monitor, broadcast, and AV engineers can now run plugins in real time, customize their workspace with floating windows, set extended-scope snapshots, and run live shows with more agility.