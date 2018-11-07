Waves Audio Introduces the SoundGrid Extreme Server-C

The What: Waves Audio has introduced the SoundGrid Extreme Server-C, a plugin processing unit for the studio and live. This DSP unit can process hundreds of SoundGrid-compatible plugins in real time, live, or in the studio – taking only half the width of a standard rack.

The What Else: The Waves SoundGrid Extreme Server-C allows users to mix live shows or track overdubs in the studio with real-time plugin processing. This is possible because of its ultra-low latency, as low as 0.8 ms at 44.1, 48, 88.2, and 96 kHz. With a robust 2U chassis, the Extreme Server-C is only half the width of a standard 19-inch rack.

The Bottom Line: Users can rack-mount one server using rack ears, or double up for redundancy and mount two units side-by-side using a rack shelf. Additionally, the Extreme Server-C fits right inside a carry-on, so it can easily be taken wherever the user goes.