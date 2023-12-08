Watch This High School Student Build Immersive Theme Park Ride

By SCN Staff
17-year-old Cal Rustad turned to Elite Screens to build an immersive dark ride experience... in his garage.

A high school student's homemade Halloween ride entertains neighborhood visitors with an immersive experience.
Meet 17-year-old Cal Rustad. Rustad created Project Oasis: Journey to the Forbidden Temple, an immersive dark ride experience... in his garage.

The Texas-based student worked over the course of a year to put together a unique ride just in time for this year's Halloween season. The ride — which was manual last year and required people to push the cars around — was fully automated this Halloween. There were lights and smoke, but the Forbidden Temple was projected onto a Sable Frame 2 Screen from Elite Screens to bring a little extra fright to ride goers. 

Check out the spins, screams, and visitor reactions in the really fun video below. 

