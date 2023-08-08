Watch Powersoft Bring Jumanji to Life on This Earth-Shaking Ride

A 96-channel audio system powered by 18 Powersoft Quattrocanali 2404 DSP+D amplifiers is immersing riders in the dramatic jungle soundtrack of Jumanji: The Adventure, one of the newest attractions at Gardaland, the largest theme park in Italy.

Jumanji: The Adventure is a multi-sensory dark ride that transports guests through 12 unique environments, bringing them face to face with physical threats including a venomous spider, falling ruins, a swamp full of hippos and an enormous, animatronic ‘Stone Giant’. As riders travel through the jungle in multi-motion off-road vehicles (resembling those seen in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), their experience is elevated by a host of AV wizardry, including projection mapping, holography and immersive spatial audio.

[Explore Faraway Lands…in Atlanta]



To design and deliver the technical infrastructure for the more than $20 million attraction, Gardaland turned to specialist integrator Bentin Projects, which was tasked with using technology to bring to life the vision of the ride’s creators.

(Image credit: Powersoft)

To provide the power and flexibility needed for the 96 channels of audio providing the soundtrack to the ride through the rainforest, as well as the reliability required by Lorenzin, the Bentin team specified 18 Powersoft Quattrocanali 2404 DSP+D. Delivering 2,400W of power (efficiently optimized using Powersoft’s patented Smart Rail Management technology) over four channels, the Quattrocanali 2404 was the ideal partner for the Gardaland installation, according to Blank. “We have used them in many attractions in the past and I’ve been very, very happy with these kind of amplifiers,” explained Bernhard Blank, a system designer with Germany-based Bentin, who also praises the Dante (AES67) networking capabilities offered by the DSP+D version of the Quattrocanali 2404. “With AES67, when the network is properly you managed you won’t have any issues. It should last ten years without any problems.”

[I Love It Loud: The Evolution of Loudspeakers]

At Gardaland the Powersoft amplifiers are paired with a Q-SYS Core processor, with the audio system complemented by an Alcorn McBride V4X show controller and Pharos lighting controller.

Jump on the ride and experience it yourself by watching the ride on Attraction 360 Degrees YouTube page here.