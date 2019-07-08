WATCH: Notre Dame Develops Core AV Standards

The University of Notre Dame is recognized as one of the nation’s leading institutions of higher learning, standing at the forefront in teaching, research, and service to society. With over 12,000 students, the university attracts people from all over the world, offering undergraduate, professional, and graduate students a chance to pursue their academic endeavors in a unique scholarly community.

Notre Dame has revolutionized its approach to education by developing a catalog of AV core standards built on Crestron technology. Each core standard is specifically designed to transform spaces, such as conference rooms, classrooms, auditoriums, study spaces, seminar rooms, and offices.