WallSign Digital Signage CMS Makes Debut At ISE

Wallin will demonstrate their newly-announced WallSign multi-channel cloud at their ISE debut.



WallSign is a multi-channel cloud or on-premise content management system (CMS) for digital signage that allows customisation, deployment, scheduling and monitoring of content across a network of digital displays.

WallSign allows users to manage thousands of different digital signage platforms from any Internet-connected device, and is the first such CMS to enable the import of dynamic content from social media as well as images, video, RSS feeds, live news, calendars and so on. It is digital signage player-agnostic, meaning that large, heterogeneous, multi-manufacturer networks can be integrated into a single solution via a simple cloud-based interface. BrightSign and Net Display Systems PADS4 platforms are also supported.

With WallSign, users can implement social remarketing campaigns, strengthening online campaigns with output in the offline world such as promoting specific hashtags on the web and, at the same time, in the physical store – enabling the creation of truly integrated, synergistic marketing programs.

WallSign is designed to be easy to use by non-technical staff such as the marketing team. Among its capabilities are the ability to define and apply tags on the fly to players, areas, media and more to better manage and control them. It also provides multi-area functionality that can enable users to create unlimited areas for any player and connect them to a list of tags, and the content of each tag can be flexibly scheduled.

The integration of proximity sensors like beacons and NFC is simplified by WallSign, allowing users to trigger an action on screens and mobile devices and enabling them to create compelling, engaging interactive experiences.

“Historically, digital signage users with players from many manufacturers were forced to manage them from disparate platforms, meaning that content and information were disaggregated – resulting in confusion and loss of opportunity,” said Alessandro Messineo, Wallin CEO. “WallSign means that need no longer be the case, allowing users to benefit from the strengths of different players for different applications, but managing all of them in a consistent manner from a single platform – improving efficiency, effectiveness and return on investment.��

Also on show on Wallin’s ISE stand is its Wallin ONE digital signage solution. A cloud-based media platform, it is ideal for small- to medium-sized businesses who want to take advantage of the many benefits of digital signage, but do not have the resources that are typically required by competing solutions.