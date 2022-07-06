VuWall Expands PAK Video Wall Node Family with New PAK 20

VuWall (opens in new tab) is expanding its scalable PAK video wall processing appliance family with a new model, the PAK 20. Featuring the same hardware as the existing PAK 10 model, PAK 20 supports two 1920×1080@60Hz outputs or one 3840×2160@60Hz output, along with multi-format decoding. Now integrators can deploy the PAK appliance that suits their project’s requirements, from the PAK 10 featuring one 1920×1080@60Hz output to the PAK 40 providing up to four HDp60 outputs.

“Not every video wall installation is the same, nor do they demand the same support,” said Mark Schmidt, chief technology officer of VuWall. “Due to the overwhelming popularity of PAK and its successful launch, we decided to add granularity to our product line to meet the output requirements of our client’s projects more accurately and bring even more cost-savings to their deployments to offer more cost-effective solutions without compromising on performance.”

VuWall’s PAK can operate as a standalone device or can be stitched with other PAK nodes to build an IP-based video wall that is infinitely scalable. With the cost-effective and compact appliance, integrators can simplify video wall deployments by reducing the number of connections and eliminating a single point of failure—reducing project risk and offering improved reliability. In addition to variable output support, PAK features multi-format decoding of up to 32 HD streams per device, including H.264, NDI and remote desktops, or virtualized browsers using VNC.

As part of VuWall’s ecosystem, PAK is managed by the company’s award-winning TRx centralized management platform. Easy to set up and configure, PAK is perfectly designed for multi-room visualization, situational awareness, control rooms and corporate workspaces. Its eco-friendly design boasts a compact form factor and low power consumption. PAK is small enough to be mounted behind monitors, saving rack space and reducing extended video cable runs.

As VuWall’s core software platform, TRx is the perfect solution for seamless multi-video wall and single-display control and visualization throughout multiple rooms, floors, and campuses. It is the only platform that distributes AV-over-IP signals and provides full-featured video wall management software. TRx features an intuitive interface with easy, drag-and-drop operation; a built-in, HTML-based control panel designer; scripting; advanced security and user rights management; and an extensive API. Thanks to its interoperable and hybrid design, it simplifies the deployment of complex AV-over-IP projects with a single centralized platform that installs easily while routing and servicing hundreds of sources without any programming.