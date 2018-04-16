VuWall Appoints 4Media Solutions as New U.S. Partner

VuWall, provider of video wall and display management software, has appointed 4Media Solutions as its strategic consultant and manufacturer's representative for the entire U.S. market; the move comes as the company consolidates its activities in the United States.

“With the fast pace of change in the market, we needed a local presence to better understand and anticipate the specific needs of the U.S. market, and the strategic approach of 4Media Solutions will definitely help us be more responsive to the requirements of our U.S. customers,” says Paul Vander Plaetse, president of VuWall.

4Media Solutions is an AV/IT strategic consultant and manufacturer's representative. 4Media specializes in representing AV/IT manufacturers who offer products and solutions to the corporate, education, and government markets.

Michael Dennis, founder and CEO of 4Media Solutions, said: “We are excited to welcome VuWall to our technology offering. VuWall provides simplicity to AV network and video wall management. It is powerful, affordable, and easy to implement—a uniquely valuable solution.”

Via 4MediaSolutions, VuWall’s full product offering will be available in the U.S., including video wall control and calibration, TRx display network management, CoScape presentation systems, VuScape controllers, and low latency encoders and decoders with 4k capability.