Volutone to Open New Riverside, CA Warehouse

Volutone will be conducting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Riverside location on March 28th, 2019 between 4:00-8:00pm.

The new, state-of the-art warehouse, staffed by a knowledgeable and dedicated team, builds upon the Volutone and SnapAV promise of making local distribution a reality for more dealers. This is Volutone’s seventh location across Southern California and Las Vegas.

“Riverside will be a great resource for dealers in the area, and one we are proud to be opening,” said Trevor Hansen, Volutone president.

The 10,000 square foot warehouse will be fully stocked with more than 150 product lines. It will also feature exclusive SnapAV product lines like Wattbox, Episode, and MoIP, which will be on-display for live demonstrations.

In addition to a same-day delivery service, which brings products directly to a dealer’s office or jobsite, the Riverside location will soon open a 24-hour Will Call.

“Our dealers are busier than ever,” said Hansen. “Sometimes they need a product right away, and we’ve worked hard to make that happen. Our goal is to make shopping with us as convenient as possible.”

A vast training room on-site will be able to accommodate up to 50 participants, allowing dealers to expand their product and industry knowledge through a host of trainings and seminars. This facility provides an education experience unmatched in the industry, always at no cost to customers.

Continued Hansen, “Everything in our new Riverside location was crafted with today’s integrator in mind. From education to purchase, we’re here to help them and their business succeed.”

Volutone Riverside is located at 3960 Garner Road Riverside, CA 92501 (909) 418-6716.