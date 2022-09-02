VMP Launches ER-HCM Series Horizontal Cable Manager System

Video Mount Products, celebrating its 28th year in the Pro AV, communication, and security industries, launched the ER-HCM Series Horizontal Cable Manager System. The 1U ER-HCM1 and 2U ER-HCM2 are now available for shipping.

“Effective cable management is one of the most important concerns for any rack or cabinet installation,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Our new horizontal cable managers provide an extremely functional management system for a variety of cables. The 1.4-inch wide spacing between guide fingers gives you added versatility, as well. Create an aesthetic and professional appearance for all of your installations with this smart solution from VMP.”

Additional features and specifications include: