VMP Launches ER-HCM Series Horizontal Cable Manager System

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

The 1U & 2U solutions provide a functional management system for a variety of cables, with features for added versatility.

VMP Launches ER-HCM Series Horizontal Cable Manager System with wide spacing for versatile finger and cable uses.
(Image credit: Video Mount Products)

Video Mount Products, celebrating its 28th year in the Pro AV, communication, and security industries, launched the ER-HCM Series Horizontal Cable Manager System. The 1U ER-HCM1 and 2U ER-HCM2 are now available for shipping.

“Effective cable management is one of the most important concerns for any rack or cabinet installation,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Our new horizontal cable managers provide an extremely functional management system for a variety of cables. The 1.4-inch wide spacing between guide fingers gives you added versatility, as well. Create an aesthetic and professional appearance for all of your installations with this smart solution from VMP.”

Additional features and specifications include:

  • Fits EIA standard 19-inch racks and cabinets
  • Allows for easy cable routing, adds, changes, and moves
  • Generous pass-through ports allow front-to-back cabling
  • Convenient snap-on cover opens up or down
  • Smooth edges prevent cable snags and damage
  • Provides clean, finished look to installation
  • Includes 12-24 and 10-32 rack screws
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD):
    • 19in. x 1.75in. x 4.45in. (ER-HCM1)
    • 19in. x 3.5in. x 4.45in. (ER-HCM2)
  • Black powder coat finish
