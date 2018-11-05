VITEC to Showcase House of Worship Streaming Solution at WFX 2018

The What: VITEC will showcase its House of Worship (HOW) Multisite Streaming Solution in booth 721 at the WFX Expo 2018, Nov. 14-15, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

The What Else: Featuring the MGW Ace encode/decode appliances with the company's proprietary second-generation HEVC codec (Gen2+) and fully integrated with Renewed Vision's ProVideoServer (PVS), the solution enables multicampus worship facilities to deliver two synchronized, low-latency, and broadcast-quality camera feeds to each campus, making it the ideal dual-input, dual-output, time-slipped media record and playout server.

Powered by VITEC's second-generation codec (Gen2+), the solution bundles VITEC's 100 percent hardware-based IP encoders and decoders featuring HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression with stream protection protocol. With 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit video support, it's a high quality HEVC encoder and is an ideal encoding solution for HOWs needing broadcast-quality video even on the largest screen. The versatile appliance is able to stream a single SDI input to up to four outputs. For example, it's capable of sending two HEVC streams to remote campuses, an RTMP stream to a content delivery network (CDN) for live web distribution, and a user datagram protocol (UDP) multicast stream to the home church.

In addition, it integrates Renewed Vision's ProVideoServer, a four-channel HD video server from the most trusted technology provider in the worship space. This enables facilities to record multiple camera feeds from the main campus, complete with embedded time code and multichannel audio, and play back those streams at each of the satellite campuses at any time.

The Bottom Line: VITEC's House of Worship Multisite Video Streaming Solution enables HOWs to stream and play back camera feeds in synchronization, at the highest HD video quality available, and at the lowest possible latency at every campus. As a result, the campuses are united with the main church, providing members with a rich, engaging worship experience.