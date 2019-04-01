VITEC to Launch ‘Zero-Latency’ MGW Ace HEVC Solution at NAB 2019

The What: At NAB 2019, VITEC will demonstrate its “zero-latency” MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder solution, which the company says achieves video contribution with no visible delay.

The What Else: Powered by the VITEC HEVC GEN2+ codec, the solution delivers 16-millisecond glass-to-glass latency. This codec provides HEVC video quality up to 4:2:2 10-bit. The MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder pair provide flexible connectivity options, including HD-SDI and HDMI, and are backward compatible with H.264.

“We are excited to showcase the VITEC zero-latency HEVC solution at NAB this year,” said Philippe Wetzel, founder and CEO, VITEC. “I take pride in the engineering capability of VITEC’s R&D teams to deliver an HEVC codec that achieves latency that is even faster than a blink of an eye. There is no visible delay.”

The Bottom Line: The MGW Ace solution is designed to deliver bandwidth-efficient HEVC in a compact, low-power-consumption form factor for contribution workflows that require the highest video quality and lowest latency.